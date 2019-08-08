BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three months after a crash in Collins, a man is accused of driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit.

The Erie County Sheriff's office arrested Joshua John, 37, after the crash on Route 438 in May that hurt seven people.

John is charged with Aggravated DWI – BAC .18% or more, DWI – previous conviction within 10 years, Aggravated vehicular assault - .18% BAC or more and Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Deputies say he already had a prior DWI conviction on his record and was driving the car without the ignition interlock that he was required to use.