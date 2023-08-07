Colden teen charged with manslaughter in fatal crash that killed 3 people

Jayla L. Mueller is charged with three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and one count of Reckless Driving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old teen from Colden was arraigned in court Monday on charges connected to a fatal crash that killed three people in February.

Jayla L. Mueller is charged with three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree and one count of Reckless Driving.

Investigators say Mueller was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst when she lost control of the vehicle on the ramp to Millersport Highway.

Three passengers in the vehicle 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon, 19-year-old Isabella French, and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge, were ejected from the vehicle. All three victims died at the scene.

Mueller and another passenger were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mueller is expected to return to court on August 29. If she is convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.