GONE COLD | The Dumping Grounds: A trail of bodies hidden in plain sight

*We told you about this Jane earlier this year. Her case was the first that 11Alive’s Jessica Noll investigated off the I-85 corridor. As we dug deeper, the mystery, and number of bodies found, grew and stretched across the south along the interstate. This is her story.

She sweeps back her dark, tightly spiraled hair from her bronzed face, securing it into a ponytail. Small curls cascade down the nape of her neck. Her finger glistens in the sunlight with a jewel-encrusted, silver ring, as she fastens the clasp of her favorite butterfly necklace.

Maybe that’s how her last day alive started.

It’s what investigators are trying to uncover.

A female was found in Banks County, one mile off Interstate 85, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has only a few clues that they’re counting on to identify her. Problem is, she has no face, no fingerprints and no voice.

Because they only found her bones.

She’s someone’s daughter and possibly someone’s mother and wife.

Her name is Jane Doe, for now.

But her true identity has been stripped away by years of exposure to the elements and neglect.

Howell, special agent and crime scene specialist with the GBI, is determined to understand who she is, where her story began, and why it ended in this rural resting place.

Leading the investigation, he said, they are hoping someone will recognize the evidence they found alongside her bones, which were scattered throughout the woods just yards off Hwy. 59, in Commerce, Ga., and within earshot of one of Georgia’s busiest interstates with several exit points full of trees, brush and thick countryside to cover a crime or dump a body.

“I-85 is a highway that connects several metropolitan areas, whether it's Atlanta or up through South Carolina, into North Carolina—along those roadways are several rural areas in which a body can be clandestinely discarded,” Howell said. “It's easy just to pull off I-85, travel about a mile, and you're at a very secluded area in which you can dispose of a body.”

Given that stretch of distance, her home could lead investigators hundreds of miles away.

But first, she needs to be identified.

What they know so far is that she is likely a black female, 30-44 years old and between 5’2 and 5’6 tall.

Most of her bones were recovered, as were bits and pieces of her clothing and two pieces of silver jewelry. The GBI is optimistic that someone—maybe you—will know who she is based on the ring and pendant that were found nearby her skull—which was stumbled upon by a real estate developer surveying the area in February.

“Once we can identify her, we can work our victimology. Find out where she's from, who she associates with, and try to get an idea of where she was last seen, who she was last seen with,” Howell said.

On the scene

Walking through the crunch of winter’s leftover leaves and pushing through spring’s knee-high grass and thorn-ridden weeds, sporadic highway traffic can be heard just through a patch of fully bloomed trees and bushes.

Just behind the New Salem Methodist Church in Commerce, Ga., there is an overgrown service roadway, making the area accessible, but also secretive, Howell said.

Her remains are stashed one mile from I-85, and only feet from GA 59. She's likely been there for four or more years.

“Just a couple of hundred feet off the highway... you can easily pull a vehicle up in here and never be seen. Traffic is not all that frequent on this road; and they're going by at such a fast rate, I doubt that they would notice a vehicle that had pulled up in here in the wooded area,” he reveals.

"This looks a lot different with vegetation,” Howell said, recalling when they found her in February. “It was actually a warmer day. And I think that's what was causing the storms to be rolling through that day. It was not as grown up as it is now. The leaves had fallen, so it was visible through the trees, and there was just a lot of leaf litter on the ground at the time.”

After about a five-minute walk, he turns right into the heavily wooded area access point, trekking through the snap of branches and shuffling through a dust of red Georgia clay dirt.

Cans and bottles are spewed throughout the natural debris.

“There’s a lot of trash out here; a lot of things are dumped out in this area,” he said.

The mid-morning sun peeks through the tree tops and dances on the ground, illuminating where Howell points out where he and his team of about 10, dredged through and scoured the 70 x 90-foot scene.

“This is where we began measuring from, is in this area and it was initially set up in this high ground where we ran a tape line down this direction. We found a majority of remains in this depression area right here,” Howell said pointing and explaining where they found her skull.

<p>(Google Earth Pro)</p>

“She also had some other bones that were located approximately 70 feet down through these woods, as well as some additional remains that were located across this old road bed.”

“I can tell you that it seems to be consistent with a hand bone or a foot bone,” Howell said. “I'm not surprised by this, given how long she was out here, the leaf litter, the ground debris. We recovered the majority of her, but again, some of these smaller bones are difficult to see and difficult to find—even as we rake and sifted through all this debris.”

Howell said rodents and animals will grab the bones and haul them off and put them in their nest or underneath one of the many down trees or large, fallen branches.

“It would not surprise me if there were small bone fragments in that tree stump over there, that would have been dragged away through rodent activity—but we try our best to recover what we can through digging and sifting,” he said.

As he walks through the wooded area, he bends over, pushing leaves around with his heavy, tan work boots, searching with a meticulous eye.

“That's a twisted root. It's amazing how even little sticks now look like bone fragment,” he said.

“There's no telling what all else may be out here,” he said. “Now, I want to spend a day out here again... keep looking. We could spend forever out here and possibly not recover everything.”

While the bones were scattered, he says, there's no indication that she was dismembered.

PHOTOS | Body found; inside the crime scene (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) 01 / 39 (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) 01 / 39

The investigation

It all began when a real estate developer, surveying the land for construction, thought he saw a soccer ball.

It was a bright white, round… skull.

The skull appeared to be undisturbed, Howell said.

“It had bleaching on one side of the skull and the side of the skull was not exposed to the sun and to the elements had some slight discoloration to it,” he said. “We're also looking for any trauma that may be to the skull, such as blunt-force trauma, a bullet hole, or anything else that seems abnormal.”

While there was no evidence to suggest blunt-force trauma, they are treating her case as a possible homicide.

“It would be irresponsible to not treat this as a foul-play homicide,” Howell said.

The investigation started when Banks County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI recovered bones and evidence on Monday, Feb. 6.

“When we're requested to do a skeletal recovery, one of the first things we want to do is survey the territory; get an idea of how massive of an hour are we dealing with. Is it a clandestine burial or is it a surface scatter? In this situation, it was a surface scatter,” Howell said.

Not a burial.

It appeared, he said, to be the result of some animal activity associated with the remains; they were dispersed throughout the area—a scene spreading roughly 70-feet long by 90-feet wide.

Oftentimes, he admitted, crime scene work can be dynamic and ever-changing, especially when dealing with environmental conditions, like scattered storms rolling through the area.

“We were doing our best to try and collect all the remains, search the area, scrape away all the pine straw and the leaves in the area, to be able to locate all the evidence that we could find before the rains moved in,” Howell recalled.

But they were also dealing with diminished daylight in the wintertime evening hours.

“The sunlight changed throughout the course of the day, so things that we were not seeing during the daylight hours, we were seeing midday and into the afternoon,” Howell said, who also said the investigators raked and sifted through small quadrants, locating bones and evidence; documenting them and photographing them, laying them out to form the shape of her body.

A look inside the evidence

Dispersed amongst the bones, investigators found two pieces of silver-colored jewelry, as well as several pieces of clothing—which they had to isolate from the trash strewn across the area.

“We have to evaluate and determine whether or not there's any sort of investigative interest associated with it,” Howell said.

Approximately 20-30 feet from the bones, they found a small, blue drawstring or shoelace, purple underwear with white lace, a blue sports bra with black trim and white or gray sweat suit-type pants and remnants of a T-shirt—all degraded due to environmental conditions.

Jewelry found in close proximity to the skull, included was a silver butterfly necklace pendant with clear jewels and a silver ring with clear gems embedded inside and around the top of the ring.

“I'm hoping that somebody will recognize one element of the clothing or one element of the jewelry and give us some direction as to who this may be,” Howell said.

He is treating her case as a homicide investigation, covering everything from sexual assault to abduction to kidnapping to human trafficking and armed robbery.

PHOTOS | Body found, look through the evidence Jessica Noll/WXIA 01 / 19 Jessica Noll/WXIA 01 / 19

Telling her story

GBI anthropologist, Alice Gooding, who worked on beauty queen Tara Grinstead’s murder case and excavation, said that she could determine the female’s height, sex and ancestry based on her bones and what they tell her.

She said it’s bones that give the dead a voice.

“They don’t have a voice at this point and there’s no one speaking for them… and as a scientist, this is the best that I can offer.”

READ | Anthropology Report

Her bones, Gooding said, are quite small and gracile, which means they're very smooth, giving her a pretty good indication that she is female.

Height is determined by the length of the arm and leg bones, she said.

“She was pretty short and you can tell, the length of the bones are quite short.”

“In terms of stature, or living height, we can measure the bones themselves and put that into a program that generates a height based on the measurements of all her long bones—which are the bones of her arms and legs,” Gooding said holding up the femur bone.

Race, however, is a difficult concept, she said, especially when looking at bones.

“We use [race] in life and it connotes skin color and language, clothing, personal mannerisms, but unfortunately, our bones are only a collection of genetic-relatedness from thousands of years ago,” Gooding explained.

“So, they show us our ancestry, as opposed to race. And there's not always a tight correlation between your skin color in life and the... I guess what our bones are telling us.”

That said, the bones are likely that of a black female, but also has Hispanic and American white traits present—but nothing decisive, although some black, tightly curled hair was found amidst the bones as they were recovered.

“Unfortunately, she actually had characteristics in the face of multiple, different ancestral groups, which is going to make it more difficult for her to be identified,” she said. “We identified her as being 'probable black,' however, she neatly falls into categories of Hispanic and American white females as well.”

PHOTOS | Bones found in Banks County (Jessica Noll/WXIA) 01 / 34 (Jessica Noll/WXIA) 01 / 34

While her remains are a largely completed skeleton, Gooding said, she is missing some components of her left, lower arm. And her right lower arm is missing a bone, as well as missing some from her hands and feet.

“We really only have fragmentary remains of—because there's carnivore damage to the bones, which means scavenger animals chewed up the ends of the bones, and they also chewed up some of the hands and feet, so we are missing quite a bit of those—and a few of the lumbar vertebrae as well, which are the vertebrae in your lower back.”

Gooding could determine an approximate age based on visual observation and examination of her pelvic bone, as well as her teeth.

“Her teeth are also not very worn down, which means that she is not significantly older—which means that the age estimation that we did off the pelvis is corroborated by the teeth.”

She points out the quality of her teeth, indicating, she said, that she may have had braces at some point and access to healthcare.

“The bottom ones, there is kind of an interesting displacement of this tooth, and she is missing a molar that would have fallen out or been taken out long before death. However, she has an uninterrupted wisdom tooth.”

Another indication of her age, she said, is her skull.

“In females, you tend to see a smoother brow ridge, which are those bones underneath your eyebrows,” she said.

The skull also clues the forensic anthropologist that there is no evidence of “perimortem trauma,” which is trauma that happens at or around the time of death.

“In this case, no, there's nothing on the bone that indicates what happened to her,” Gooding said.

>>>READ | Jane’s full story

Who is Jane? A mother, a friend, a wife? Her bones give clues, but few answers.

Howell, however, is optimistic that someone out there can give her back what time has stolen… her identity.

She matched several people missing in the southeast area, he said, posing both hope and challenges.

“We're utilizing the website known as NAMUS—which is a website for missing people and her data has been entered into that website. We're reaching out to all our law enforcement partners in the surrounding states to see if she may match some of the descriptions of many of these missing people.”

After Jane’s original story published and aired on 11Alive, several new leads and glimmers of hope presented themselves to Howell—including a DeKalb County family who was praying it was their missing daughter. However, after comparing Jane’s dental records to their daughter’s, Howell was able to rule out a positive ID.

Back to square one.

“That’s one of those things where we can quickly include or exclude them. Unfortunately, she was excluded as the person who was located in Banks County. That’s one thing you don’t get a lot of training for, is how do you break bad news to the family.”

And, it keeps him up at night too, he said.

“I have an open-ended case where a resolution may be a long time coming, so how do you operate in terms of your investigation. How do you not let this bother you at night?”

The way he deals with it is to carve out and dedicate time every week to Jane’s case.

“I try to dedicate each one of my Friday’s towards this case, because I don’t just have this case. I have several others we’re working on.”

And he has vowed to keep digging until Jane has a name, a face and a culprit.

“Oh, I never give up,” Howell commanded. “I’m not a quitter.”

Their stories are endless. The silence and secrets remain. But, you may have the answer that could give their story a conclusion more fitting than how their life ended.