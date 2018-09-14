BUFFALO, N.Y. - A Southern Tier teacher is facing federal child porn charges, and police want more information from the public.

Scott Aikens, 60, is charged with possession of child pornography. He is accused of being an active user of a child porn website based in Thailand.

He is also a 7-12 grade teacher at Clymer Central School District.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at Aikens home on Route 474 in Clymer. Agents found multiple electronic devices, including a laptop and two desktop computers. Agents say they observed Aikens on his computer at the time they served the warrant and noticed "multiple images on the computer screen of young prepubescent males with their genitals exposed".

Aikens is to return to court September 18.

Homeland Security is asking for other victims or witnesses to come forward. You can contact their Buffalo Office at 716-464-6070.

Clymer Central Schools issued this statement:

Clymer Statement by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

