ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The jury is about to start deliberating in the Kenneth Achtyl trial now that the defense team has finished its closing arguments.

Achtyl is accused of assaulting a Bills fan during a 2017 tailgate.

After an hour and 15 minutes, Achtyl's attorney told the jury, “The decisions by Achtyl can’t be made in a vacuum,” and that they must consider the climate. He said Achtyl performed his duty honorably and that contact with Nicholas Belsito was incidental.

The defense says the incident happened “in the heat of battle. He didn’t know what to expect from this gentleman (Belsito).”

He said it wasn't an assault, "it was an effort to get (Belsito) under control.”

The jury will deliberate after prosecution gives its closing argument.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval is following the case and will have updates from court on Twitter.

