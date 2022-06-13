Clarence youth baseball coach pleads guilty to stealing $15,000 from team account

Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst pleaded guilty on Monday for attempted Grand Larceny.

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — A Clarence baseball coach has pleaded guilty to stealing money from the team account.

On Monday, 40-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanor).

Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a baseball coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association. He made numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawals as well as deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account between June 2017 and June 2020, according to prosecutors.

Parents complained about the team's finances and suspicious team accountings were filed with the Town of Clarence Baseball Association, which lead to the discovery.

Pavlovich admitted to the theft when questioned by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office during the investigation.