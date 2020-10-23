Clarence man indicted for allegedly attacking his step-father

An Erie County grand jury has indicted Jonathan McKibben, 41, for the July incident at a home on Manor Wood Lane in Clarence.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence man faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars if convicted, for allegedly breaking into his step-father's home and attacking him.

An Erie County grand jury indicted Jonathan McKibben, 41, on two counts of burglary and one count of assault.

McKibben is accused of entering the Manor Wood Lane home the morning of July 30, in violation of an order of protection, and then stabbing his step-father multiple times. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.