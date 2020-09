Police say the woman left the store without paying for 7 cans of baby formula, Enfamil, which is valued at $128.03.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police say they are looking for a baby formula thief.

Police say they are looking for a female suspect who walked out of the Tops Market at 890 Young Street in the city on September 3 around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the woman left the store without paying for seven cans of baby formula, Enfamil, which is valued at $128.03.