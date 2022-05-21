City of Tonawanda Police investigate after shots-fired call

A spokesperson said at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about possible shots fired in the area Delaware Street and Broad Street, near a Burger King.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Following a report of possible shots fired, City of Tonawanda Police have launched an investigation.

A police spokesperson said at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about possible shots fired in the area Delaware Avenue and Broad Street, near a Burger King.

City of Tonawanda Police are still on the scene as of Saturday evening and are searching for evidence. They say there have been no report of people injured in a shooting.

The shots-fired investigation comes one week after 10 people were killed and three more wounded in a mass shooting at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.