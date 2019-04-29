TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A City of Tonawanda woman is facing charges after police say she called 911 asking how she could kill her boyfriend.

Zelda L. Cotton, 54, is charged with endangering the welfare of an elderly person and possession of a weapon.

Officers were sent to a home on William Street following her 911 call.

Officers say Cotton told them she hit her 76-year-old boyfriend with a VCR tape five times. They also say she was swinging a leaf blower battery at him in a '"threatening manner." The man was not hurt.

Cotton was arraigned in court and bail was set at $5,000.