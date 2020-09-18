City of Tonawanda police looking for 'liquor thieves'

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a liquor store Thursday afternoon.
Police say a pair of "older males" stole numerous bottles of liquor from the Isle View Wine and Spirts store located at 533 Niagara Street around 3:45..
Authorities say the two men placed numerous bottles of liquor under their clothes, and at one point they placed bottles down their pants.
Both were in the store less than 5 minutes and left in a red Ford pickup truck with no front plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121.