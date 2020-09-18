x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Crime

City of Tonawanda police looking for 'liquor thieves'

Authorities say the two men placed numerous bottles of liquor under their clothes, and at one point they placed bottles down their pants.
Credit: City of Tonawanda Police

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a liquor store Thursday afternoon.

Police say a pair of "older males" stole numerous bottles of liquor from the Isle View Wine and Spirts store located at 533 Niagara Street around 3:45..

Authorities say the two men placed numerous bottles of liquor under their clothes, and at one point they placed bottles down their pants. 

Both were in the store less than 5 minutes and left in a red Ford pickup truck with no front plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121.