TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police are investigating the theft of a classic car from a garage overnight on Wednesday.

The mint condition 1937 Chevrolet 2-door sedan is valued over $60,000. It was taken from a garage on Wales Avenue and it's New York plates are GMN 9025.