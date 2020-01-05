TONAWANDA, N.Y. — During one visit to a Tops store, a couple City of Tonawanda Police officers arrested three people who they say were attempting to shoplift.

Police say all three arrests were made Tuesday night at the Tops store on Niagara Street.

Police say while they were arresting one person with more than $1,000 worth of food in a shopping cart that had not been paid for, an employee told the officers that a woman had just left the store with six steaks without paying for them.

Douglas J. Roberts, 39, of North Tonawanda was charged with grand larceny after police say he attempted to leave with a cart with more than $1,000 worth of food.

A Niagara Falls couple was arrested in connected to the stolen steaks, which police say were worth $85.23.

Elena A. Simpson, 37, of was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance (a crack pipe) and conspiracy.

Matthew Handley, 52, was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy, and was cited for six traffic charges.

All three were release on an appearance ticket.

On Sunday, Lewiston Police arrested Todd Chotiner of Ransomville after they say he walked out of a store with a grocery cart without paying for the items. He was charged with petit larceny.

