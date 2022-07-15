City of Buffalo DPW employee suspended without pay following arrest

A search warranted conducted by the Buffalo Police results in suspension of city employee.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee is facing charges following a search on Heussy Avenue Thursday.

Daryl Voight, 43, of Buffalo is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; and three counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.

During the warrant search, police officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle, 10 additional rifles, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and $4,600 in cash.