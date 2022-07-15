City of Buffalo DPW employee suspended without pay following arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee is facing charges following a search on Heussy Avenue Thursday.
Daryl Voight, 43, of Buffalo is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree; and three counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
During the warrant search, police officers found a loaded AR-15 style rifle, 10 additional rifles, more than half a kilogram of cocaine, and $4,600 in cash.
City officials say Voight is an employee in the city's Department of Public Works division. He has been suspended from his job without pay following an upcoming hearing.