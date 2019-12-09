BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo City Honors teacher is accused of sexually exploiting a child and possessing child pornography.

The teacher, Peter Hingston, 59, of Amherst, was arrested by the FBI Thursday.

Hingston is charged with, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of material that contained an image of child pornography.

Investigators say the Buffalo Police Department was investigating an incident related to the possible production of child pornography involving Hingston.

Hingston, who is a middle school technology teacher at City Honors, was observed using a GoPro camera to photograph and record female students in a sexually, inappropriate way, according to the complaint.

Multiple students came forward about Hingston's alleged use of the GoPro during class. Investigators say they examined Hingston's GoPro and discovered videos of Hingston exposing himself and using the minor victims in a sexually explicit manner.

“For the second time in two weeks, we are charging a Buffalo school teacher with a very disturbing crime,” stated U.S. Attorney John P. Kennedy. “As parents, we trust that teachers will help to educate and shape our children. Where teachers violate that trust and seek to exploit our children to satisfy their own twisted desires, this Office, together with our partners in law enforcement, will do everything that we can to remove such predators. I want to commend the students at City Honors who had the courage and maturity to say something when they saw something.”

“The Hingston investigation reminds us to continue empowering our children to speak up and share what they see,” said Gary Loeffert, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI's Buffalo office. “The criminal complaint describes student witnesses expressing valid concerns about Hingston's unusual behaviors in the classroom. The school in turn reported his actions to the Buffalo Police Department, and Buffalo Police reached out to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The students' voices are the reason Hingston is not teaching middle school students right now in a Buffalo public school classroom.”

If anyone has any information related to this case, or feel they may have been a victim of Hingston, they are asked to call the FBI at: 716-843-1616. You should leave a message and a telephone number.

If convicted, Hingston faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.