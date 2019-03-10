NEW YORK — Just two days after former WNY congressman Chris Collins plead guilty to two charges in connection with insider trading, his son Cameron and the father of Cameron's longtime girlfriend are both scheduled to appear in a New York City courtroom.

WEB EXTRA: Former Congressman Chris Collins pleads guilty to charges connected to insider trading

Cameron Collins, along with Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins his longtime girlfriend, are both charged with some of the same felonies that Chris Collins was charged with.

Primarily, that using the inside information they got from the former congressman, that a pharmaceutical company that both had been heavily invested in, was about to see the stock price plummet due to a failed drug trial, and then passed that information onto others.

Both are also charged with lying to the FBI when they denied doing so.

One difference with these two defendants is that unlike Chris Collins, who was prohibited from doing so, they then dumped the shares of stocks they had, saving themselves a combined $700,000.

Former Congressman Collins,who potentiality faces between four and five years in prison under his plea arrangement, absorbed a $16 million loss.

What charges the pair will plead guilty to today and, what kind of penalty they may be looking at, remains to be seen. We will know this afternoon and pass that along to you online on WGRZ.com and tonight on Channel 2 News at 4, 5 and 6pm.