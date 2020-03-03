NEW YORK — Former Congressman Chris Collins is starting his prison sentence later than initially planned.

The legal team for Collins asked for a five-week delay in starting his prison sentence on Friday, which was approved by Hon. Vernon S. Broderick on Monday. Collins' report date has been pushed back to 2 p.m. on April 21 instead of March 17.

The paperwork, filed by Baker Hostetler, says Collins "has not yet been processed into the (Bureau of Prisons) system," adding that there's normally a period of 30 to 45 days for someone to be designated for prison.

"However, with only 18 days until Mr. Collins' original report date, it appears that there is a significant risk that designation will not occur in time," according to the paperwork.

Collins was accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son, Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of his son's fiancée. Collins was sentenced to 26 months in prison on January 17.

