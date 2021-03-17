Dine and dash: Chocolate Bar says group left more than $730 unpaid

The Chippewa Street restaurant says a manager was cornered by a large group and threatened before they left.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chocolate Bar in downtown Buffalo on Chippewa posted some disturbing news involving 20 people on Tuesday afternoon.

The post said the group of men and women ran out on a bill that was more than $1,000.

The Chocolate Bar says a manager was cornered by them and threatened before the group ran out. The restaurant said they have been operating at 30 percent capacity and said that to have something like this happen is scary.

2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police and got the police report that was filed.

It said one guest did pay her bill, and the unpaid bill totaled more than $730. No suspect names were listed on the report we received.

You can read the police report below: