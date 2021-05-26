Child pornography case sheds new light on concerns for parents, kids

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Dustin Post befriended unsuspecting mothers of caregivers, and they say predators actually groom their victims.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — As one federal Homeland Security agent puts it: "It really is a pandemic. It's more pervasive than you would think."

He is describing the sordid world of child pornography, and those who produce and view such images. And just like a sickness, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy noted: "There's this sort of never satisfied, desire for more, for more disgusting images and things like that."

That may explain why prosecutors at the federal, state, and county levels heavily publicized the case against 25-year-old Dustin Post. They say he lived in Fredonia and Silver Creek.

Post was originally arrested in 2019 and has since pleaded guilty on federal child pornography charges. He remains in custody.

And now state sexual assault charges against a child were filed Wednesday in Chautauqua County, which, with federal charges, could put him away for life in prison. That's according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who says this case involved, "Seven different children here in Chautauqua County, the oldest being 12 years old, the youngest being 1."

Schmidt also says there may be other victims. He says anyone with information or questions should contact the Chautauqua County District Attorney's office at (716) 753-4241.

The investigation against Post was started by state police with a complaint from a parent. And then federal agents became involved as well with the discovery of his alleged recorded assault of a 12-year-old girl. His cell phone, laptop, and flash drives were found and checked.

Kennedy says, "Literally hundreds of videos and photographs of child pornography, which were found on the electronic devices recovered from the defendant. Some of which include toddlers in sadomasochistic acts."

Tragically, those images can be shared and remain on the internet, which cause investigators and prosecutors to be extremely sensitive in such cases.

Kennedy said, "Every time these images are viewed and disseminated, children are revictimized, and I think that this is why we pursue so vigorously these types of charges."

But how did Post allegedly get access? Kennedy says he used this story in one case with a 12-year-old girl he was babysitting.

"The defendant told this young girl that his own 2-year-old son had been kidnapped, and that the kidnappers were demanding that this defendant send him a video of the young girl performing oral sex on him so that his son might be released. That, of course, was not true," Kennedy said.

Tracey Brunecz is a First Assistant District Attorney in Chautauqua County. She points out "they did not know what had been going on."

She added: "They make it appear as though they are the nicest guy in the world, and probably in 98 percent of the cases, the victim and the parents of the victim are taken unaware."

And for parents, Kennedy has this bit of advice to steer clear of such people. He stresses to obviously constantly communicate with your kids, but also with vigilance.