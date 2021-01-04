Child abuse cases going underreported during COVID pandemic as National Child Prevention Awareness Month begins

In March of 2019, Best Self's Child Advocacy Center saw 94 children. In March 2020, it saw 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday marked the first day of National Child Prevention Awareness Month, and now local organizations have an important message about it during the coronavirus pandemic.

You've probably heard the saying, "if you see something, say something" many times before.

However, experts say it's also the best way to prevent child abuse, especially when cases are going underreported during COVID.

During 2020, there were about 700 cases total, lower than 1,100 in 2019.

The underreporting of cases is now putting children in the hospital.

"The number of admissions in hospitals for child abuse has increased. The professionals who aren't able to do those early identifications, they don't have access to children," said Kimberly Backey, director of Family Preservation Services at Child & Family Services of Erie County.

Backey says 20 percent of cases are reported by teachers.

That's an issue when kids are only in the classroom part of the week under hybrid models, or in some cases completely remote because the most common signs go unnoticed.

"Most signs of child abuse aren't physical, but they certainly can be. Most of the time, in order to determine a child is being abused, in order to suspect something that's happened, you know that there's a behavior change that child is going through," Stevens said.

Backey says the rest of child abuse cases are reported by family, friends and community members.

It's why it's up to all of us to stop the abuse.

"Everyone has a responsibility," Backey said.