Chemung County man charged after teens found living in a shed, including a teen from Niagara County

Richard A. Brown, 57, of Southport is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Chemung County man is accused of housing three teens in his shed, including one from Niagara County.

Richard A. Brown, 57, of Southport is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Chemung County Sheriff's deputies were called to Brown's resident on a separate investigation. While at his home, deputies discovered a 17-year-old male, 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were found residing in a shed on the property for over a week.

The shed did not have running water, heat, insulation, electricity or bathroom facilities.

It was determined the teens were runaways from Ontario and Niagara counties.

Child Protective Services were contacted and the children were returned to their respective counites.