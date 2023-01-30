Cheektowaga woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $66,000 from employer

Marshawn Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to one count grand larceny in the third degree, a felony charge.

A Cheektowaga woman has admitted to stealing more than $66,000 from her employer.

Marshawn Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a felony charge.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Smith admitted to stealing cash from her employer several times over four months in 2022. She worked as a manager of a store in Cheektowaga, and was responsible for making nightly deposits.

In total, she admitted to taking a total of $66,298.00 on seventeen separate occasions from deposit bags.

An internal audit discovered the cash shortages, and the short bank deposits were happening when Smith was scheduled to work, as well as video surveillance.

Officials say no restitution has been made as of yet.