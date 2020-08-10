x
Cheektowaga warn Cleveland Drive area residents of recent car break-ins

Anyone that has any information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at 716-686-3501.
Credit: Cheektowaga Police

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are reminding residents to lock your car doors at night after numerous car break-ins have been reported.

Police say they have recently received reports of several car break-ins in the Cleveland Drive area. Authorities want residents to be on the lookout for a male with a unique blue color bike in case you see it in the neighborhood.

Authorities want to remind everyone to please lock all doors at night. 

    

