CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A source tells 2 On Your Side that a substitute teacher and coach in the Cheektowaga-Sloan school district is accused of trying to gain nude pictures of minors through social media.

The story was first reported in the Buffalo News.

Steven Gasiorek was arrested Tuesday morning and will be arraigned in Federal Court. He is charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the school district's website, Gasioriek coached baseball, JV football and basketball.

Cheektowaga-Sloan Superintendent Andrea Galenski released a statement to 2 On Your Side:

“The district has been made aware of the situation and allegations. Immediately upon hearing this he is no longer in any of our buildings. Please know that the district is fully cooperating with authorities and evaluating the next steps.”

Investigators say this may have been going on for at least 10 years and that there may be more victims out there. They are asking the public for assistance in locating possible victims not only in Western New York, but across the country.