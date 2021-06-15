Cheektowaga postal worker pleads guilty to stealing over $90,000 from US Postal Service

Lisa Mesler, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of government money.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $90,000 in cash and stamps from the U.S. Postal Service, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York.

While working as a station manager for the Cheektowaga branch of the Postal Service, Lisa Mesler, 55, stole $63,265.96 from cash register drawers of sales associates. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mesler stole money 53 times between October 2017 and June 2018. During that time frame, Mesler also stole stamps on several occasions, totalling $28,265.30.

Following an investigating by the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations, Mesler pleaded guilty to theft of government money. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, as well as a fine of $250,000.