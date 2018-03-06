CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police want to warn residents about people pretending to be utility workers to get into homes after a home was burglarized recently.

Police say the burglary happened in the neighborhood just south of St. Joseph Hospital.

The suspects pretended to be utility workers and said they needed to check the water pressure.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have security camera footage should call police at (716) 686-3510.

Police want to remind people not to let workers into their homes without showing proper identification.

