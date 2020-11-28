Cheektowaga Police warn of Amazon Prime scam

They say phone calls claim customer accounts were compromised with fraudulent purchases. The scammers will attempt to pressure people into buying gift cards.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are warning people about an Amazon Prime scam as the holiday shopping season gets underway.

Police say phone calls claim to be from "Amazon Prime Security." "Amazon Prime Security" will claim that customer accounts were compromised with fraudulent purchases.

"The scammers tell the account holders to remedy the issue, they need to purchase various store gift cards and provide them with the account numbers," Cheektowaga Police said in a Facebook post.

Cheektowaga Police say the scammers will attempt to keep residents on the line and warn them not to be pressured into making a decision.

If you receive such a call, police say the best thing to do is hang up and call the company directly, and not with the number the scammers provided.

Do not share personal information with the person on the other end, and that includes email, social media accounts, birthdates and Social Security numbers.