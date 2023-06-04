Cheektowaga Police asking for information relating to deadly shooting outside of 33 Speakeasy Grill

Over a month after the shooting, the police department is asking for those who witnessed the shooting to call or leave an anonymous tip.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public to come forward with any information they have about a fatal shooting that took place outside a restaurant in February.

The Cheektowaga Police Department on Thursday held a news conference to provide an update about the fatal shooting that took place at 33 Speakeasy Grill on Feb. 22.

DeAngelo Williams, 24, of Buffalo was shot and killed in the incident. Police reported that investigators believe Williams was trying to break up a fight that took place outside of the restaurant when shooting started.

Police say that when the gunshots occurred people fled.

While police have been able to speak with witnesses, they are still seeking more information and fewer people are cooperating. They are now asking people to call them or reach out through an anonymous tip line.