CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police need your help in attempting to identify two suspects who may be involved in an road rage incident that left a man hospitalized late last year.

Police say the incident happened on December 19, 2018 on Walden Avenue when Matthew Rudy is believed to have been assaulted by 31-year-old, Maurice Scott of Buffalo.

Scott has been charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly was involved in some kind of traffic incident with Matthew Rudy.

Police do not know their names, but are looking to speak with them in connection with this incident.

You are asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Detective Striejewske at 686-3969 or The Detective Bureau at 686-3505.

