Cheektowaga Police make an arrest in a burglary case

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Cheektowaga burglary case.
On Tuesday, police arrested Desaun Atkinson, 22, of Cheektowaga, on a burglary charge.
This arrest was the result of an investigation by the Cheektowaga Police Department into a series of burglaries that occurred at the Garden Village Apartments.
After Atkinson was arrested, a detective searched his residence and allegedly uncovered $1000 in stolen property, which led to additional felony possession charges.
Atkinson was arraigned on $30,000 bail on Wednesday.
