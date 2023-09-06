Cheektowaga Police make an arrest in a burglary case

On Tuesday, Desaun Atkinson, 22, was arrested on a burglary charge.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Cheektowaga burglary case.

On Tuesday, police arrested Desaun Atkinson, 22, of Cheektowaga, on a burglary charge.

This arrest was the result of an investigation by the Cheektowaga Police Department into a series of burglaries that occurred at the Garden Village Apartments.

After Atkinson was arrested, a detective searched his residence and allegedly uncovered $1000 in stolen property, which led to additional felony possession charges.

Atkinson was arraigned on $30,000 bail on Wednesday.