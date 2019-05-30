CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are trying to piece together details after a man was found in the back seat of his car, the apparent victim of an assault.

The man, identified as Richard Valenti, 65, of Lancaster was rushed to ECMC where he later died of his injuries.

Police say they got a call through 911 shortly before 8 P.M. on May 15 to check on the welfare of a man found in his car at Harlem Rd. and Creekside and found Valenti.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Cheektowaga Detective Bureau at 686-3505 or use TIP 411.