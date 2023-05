CPD officers responded to a disturbance at 28 Eggert Road on Monday around 7 p.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating a death.

CPD officers responded to a disturbance at 28 Eggert Road on Monday around 7 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

CPD Detectives are investigating with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

According to the police, everyone there knew each other and are being cooperative.