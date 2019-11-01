CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a robbery that took place at the 7-11 convience store located at 150 French Road, Thursday night.

Police say at approximately 8 p.m., a black male, wearing a green pajama onsie, entered the store and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed, but he did say that he did have a weapon/gun.

The suspect fled the store with $500 and ran south across French Road towards The Gardenvillage Apartments.

Anyone with information as to this individual’s identity is asked to contact Cheektowaga Police Detective Eric Broska at (716) 686-3929, Detective Donald Strozyk at (716) 686-3548 or you can contact Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3510