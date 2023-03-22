Cheektowaga Police investigate viral racist video

Cheektowaga Police say they have identified the male in the video and a police report has been filed.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they are looking into a video posted on social media showing a person accosting another with racist language.

The video was posted on TikTok by @TizzyEnt. It shows a White male using racist language towards the person recording the video. The incident appears to have occurred in an Aldi parking lot in Cheektowaga.

Cheektowaga Police say they have identified the male in the video and a police report has been filed. They say the case will be handed over the the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Because there were no threats made, police say it would not be considered a hate crime. A spokesperson for the police department says if the DA was to pursue charges, it would be for harassment.





We are aware of an incident involving an individual using racist language. We take these incidents very seriously and are using all our resources to investigate it and will work with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be pursued. — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) March 21, 2023