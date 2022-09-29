Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

Officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Thursday.

A female was struck by a bullet in the leg. She was taken to ECMC where she is in stable condition.