Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Thursday.
Officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home.
A female was struck by a bullet in the leg. She was taken to ECMC where she is in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type CPDNY and then your message.