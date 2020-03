CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating some sort of incident at the Walden Galleria on Thursday night.

There was a heavy police presence seen outside the mall in the area of Texas de Brazil as of around 8 p.m.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will provide details as soon as they become available.

RELATED: Armed robbery in East Aurora: Police asking for public's assistance

RELATED: Police identify woman killed in 7-Eleven shooting in Cheektowaga

RELATED: Cheektowaga Police searching for robbery suspect