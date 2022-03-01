Cheektowaga Police find suspected vehicle in hit-and-run that killed a Buffalo man

Police said that 64-year-old Paul Kitchen was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the scene on Feb. 26.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department released more information on Tuesday about a hit-and-run that killed a Buffalo man.

Investigators now believe that they have found the suspect's vehicle. Police said the vehicle is a white 2011 Jeep Patriot. The jeep does have damage that matches the parts left at the scene.

CPD said it is working with the Erie County DA’s Office and continuing the investigation into who was driving the vehicle the night of the fatal crash.

Investigators are still asking for any information from the public that might help. Anyone with information is asked to call (716)686-3956 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type CPDNY and then your message.