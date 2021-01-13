Feds search home of Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with US Capitol violence

2 On Your Side has confirmed that FBI agents were at the home of Pete Harding Wednesday morning.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Federal authorities searched the home of a Cheektowaga man wanted by the FBI for allegedly entering the US Capitol unlawfully on January 6.

The FBI confirms to 2 On Your Side that agents were at the home of Pete Harding Wednesday morning, the day after a photo of a man resembling Harding was posted on the FBI's social media pages looking for information connected to the violence that occurred at the Capitol.

Harding has admitted to participating in the rally on January 6th, and posted images on social media showing him wearing the same clothing as the man that appears to be Harding in the FBI photo.

Hundreds of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol following a speech by the president. Members of Congress were in session at the time. Several people have been arrested for their role in the riots.

"We will not hesitate to charge those responsible," US Attorney James P. Kennedy said last Thursday. "Violence is never an acceptable means of protest. We are one nation, and as such, the unity which comes from a shared respect for both the rule of law and one another represents our only hope for lasting solutions to the challenges we face. Escalating hostility and violence diminishes us all.”

Neighbors tell 2 On Your Side agents arrived at the home around 5am. They were there for about nine hours.

The #FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Visit https://t.co/0JO0XyU8QG to see a new poster with more people, and if you see someone familiar, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/sj22HXTWok — FBI (@FBI) January 13, 2021