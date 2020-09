Buffalo Police say they were called to a home in the first block of Marigold Avenue, where the victim was declared dead at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding an apparent homicide on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the first block of Marigold Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found the victim, a 46-year-old man from Cheektowaga, had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.