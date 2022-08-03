Cheektowaga man in serious condition after Niagara Street shooting

The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson. He was listed in serious condition, as of Wednesday night, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.