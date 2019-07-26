BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced to two years in prison after violating a protection order, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

County officials said that on two occasions Montu Lighten, 47, violated the order when he called a domestic violence victim from jail in November of 2018.

Lighten was found guilty of two courts of criminal contempt during a two-day bench trial in June. In addition, a five-year, no-contact protective order was put in place for the victim and her children.

