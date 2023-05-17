Cheektowaga man sentenced for killing 3-year-old, injuring 3 others

Dequan Richardson, 24, was sentenced on Wednesday for Fourth of July shooting in 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has been sentenced for shooting and killing a 3-year-old boy and for injuring three others over the Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

Dequan Richardson, 24, pleaded guilty to the shooting in March. Richardson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Robinson drove the car away from the scene at Ferry Grider Homes housing complex.

The 3-year-old boy, Shaquelle Walker, Jr., was shot in the head. He was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he died four days later.

Three other men were shot that night and have since recovered. A 27-year-old was shot in both legs and required surgery, a 28-year-old was shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old was shot in the back.

Prosecutors say Richardson intentionally fired shots into a crowd and then fled in his co-defendant's vehicle.

Richardson was sentenced for the following charges: murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Co-defendant, Jonay Robinson, was found guilty of one felony count of murder, three different felony counts of assault, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The jury took three hours to deliberate after a four-day trial.