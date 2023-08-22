Cheektowaga man sentenced for holding child confined in bedroom, garage

James McGonnell, 43, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. His co-defendant is awaiting sentencing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man has been given prison time for forcibly holding a child in his home.

McGonnell and his girlfriend Carol Steinagle, 57, both pleaded guilty to one count of kidnaping in the second degree earlier this year for forcing a child in their care to stay in bedroom or a garage for extended periods of time. When they confined the chind to the room they denied basic needs like food, clothing and access to a bathroom.

These actions took place between November 2017 and January 2020.

McGonnell and Steinagle have been held without bail since their arrest. Steinagle faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in October.