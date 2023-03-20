Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to traveling to Rochester to have sex with a 13-year-old

Mohammed Uddin, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Monday, Attorney Trini E. Ross announced a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to charges for driving to Rochester to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Mohammed Uddin, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. The penalty for the charge is a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20, a lifetime term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

The attorney said Uddin sent explicit messages online and over text to an undercover officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Over the course of three weeks, Uddin talked about having sex with the child, sent pornography to the child, talked about her virginity, and attempted to have the child produce and send him explicit photos and videos.

Uddin then formed a plan to meet the child in Rochester. In August of 2022, he traveled from Cheektowaga to an address in Rochester where he believed the child was. Once he arrived he was taken into custody.

Investigators located his cell phone and candy he had purchased as a gift for the child.