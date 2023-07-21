Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to crimes committed while awaiting sentence for earlier theft

Mark Cepuchowski was waiting to be sentenced for stealing an ATV that was parked outside a store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga in July 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While awaiting sentencing on another case, one Cheektowaga man continued to commit crimes, according to his plea on Thursday.

Mark Cepuchowski pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted burglary, both felony charges.

Cepuchowski stole more than $8,000 of merchandise from two stores in Lancaster and Orchard Park in March of this year. He was linked to both with surveillance video.

In October of 2021, Cepuchowski entered a car wash on West Main Street with the intent to commit a burglary. The get inside, Cepuchowski damaged both doors and damaged change machines to steal money from inside.

Cepuchowski was linked to the car wash burglary with DNA evidence.

All of these crimes were committed while Cepuchowski was waiting to be sentenced for stealing an ATV that was parked outside a store on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga in July 2020. For that crime Cepuchowski pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Larceny and two counts of criminal trespass. He was released on his own recognizance after pleading guilty.