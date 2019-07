BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man admitted he was driving drunk and speeding when the car he was driving crashed into an East Aurora house last May.

Kevin Eggert, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Aurora Town Justice Jeffrey Markello. Shortly before 2 A.M. on May 7, he lost control of his car and smashed into a home on Knox Rd.

Eggert faces a maximum of one year in jail when he's sentenced in September. He remains free on his own recognizance until that time.