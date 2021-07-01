Cheektowaga man who assaulted his attorney gets another 7 years in prison

Dublino was previously charged and convicted for attacking three people in Amherst in 2016. He is currently serving a sentence of 107 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man who assaulted his attorney inside the Erie County Holding Center will spend another seven years in prison.

Mark Dublino, 57, was sentenced Thursday morning in State Supreme Court. He also received three years of post-release supervision, which will be served consecutively to his current sentence.

Dublino attacked his defense attorney Joseph Terranova during a meeting at the Erie County Holding Center March 9, 2018.

According to investigators, Dublino punched Terranova several times in the face before sheriff's deputies were able to intervene. Terranova suffered significant injuries to his face.

Dublino was convicted after a seven-day trial in April.

"This defendant attacked his defense attorney while receiving legal advice in a criminal matter. His violent actions are completely unacceptable," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

Dublino was previously charged and convicted for attacking three people in Amherst in 2016. He is currently serving a sentence of 107 years in prison in the case, which included two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.