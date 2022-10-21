Cheektowaga man indicted for allegedly murdering his estranged wife

Adam R. Bennfield, 45, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man who is accused of shooting his estranged wife to death following a domestic incident was arraigned in court Friday.

Adam R. Bennfield, 45, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of aggravated criminal contemp and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, Keaira S. Bennefield, while she was sitting inside her vehicle near Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues in Buffalo on October 5.

Keaira Bennefield's three children were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Keaira Bennefield, who is also known as Keaira Hudson, died at the scene.

Adam Bennefield fled following the shooting, but police and US Marshals located him about a week later and arrested him.

Adam Bennefield is accused of committing the shooting while violating a protection order.

“This defendant is accused of murdering his wife in the presence of her three children just a few days after being arrested for domestic violence. This defendant will remain in custody as my office pursues justice on behalf of Keaira Hudson and her family,” said Erie County DA John Flynn.