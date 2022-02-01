Cheektowaga man found guilty of charges for endangering welfare of victim with autism

Derrick Warburton, II was found guilty of the charge against him after a one-day bench trial in early January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was found guilty in a bench trial for endangering the welfare of a person with autism.

Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes found Derrick Warburton, II, 37, guilty of one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent/physically disabled person in the first degree.

It is alleged that back in 2019 while Warburton was working as a behavior support technician at the a residential facility in City of Lackawanna that he hit and kicked a victim with autism. Warburton was in the process of trying to calm and dress the victim who was in an aggressive state.

Another caregiver is said to have witness the attack.