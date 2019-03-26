BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 49-year-old Cheektowaga man is being held without bail after being arraigned on charges related to an attack on a rideshare driver back in January.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says James Krawczyk was arraigned in Cheekotwaga Town Court on one count of Attempted Rape and one count of Sexual Abuse.

Krawczyk was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle at 3 A.M. on January 13 when he allegedly attempted to force the female driver to have sex and subjected her to sexual contact while on Caprice Drive in the town.

Cheektowaga Town Justice James Speyer ordered Krawczyk to undergo a mental health evaluation.

If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

